Kerala Catholic Bishops' Council denies conflicts between Churches, calls for secularism, harmony

Kochi (Kerala) [India], September 30 (ANI): The Kerala Catholic Bishops' Council (KCBC) on Wednesday issued a statement in the wake of the ongoing controversies regarding 'Narcotic Jihad' and rejected attempts to portray that there is any kind of divisions between churches.



In a statement, Council urged that when social evils are pointed out, strong action should be taken by conducting detailed studies and serious investigations without deviating from the real issues by adding other colours to it. "In such cases, the KCBC rejects the covert attempts to portray that there are divisions between churches," it said.

The statement said that the Council unanimously rejects practices that undermine religious harmony and healthy co-existence by maliciously interpreting and exaggerating the warnings of pastors aimed at the prosperous life of the community.

"Interfaith dialogues and religious harmony are based on the basic tenets of the Catholic Church: truth, love and justice. The position of the Catholic Church in Kerala is the same as that of Pope Francis, the Supreme of the Catholic Church. KCBC sincerely wants secularism and religious harmony to prevail here forever and will always work hard for it. We also express a willingness to continue working with other communities in the fight against social evils," it added.

The Council further added that the Kerala Catholic Church is a community that makes valuable contributions to the religious harmony and cultural harmony of Kerala through educational, charitable and social equality initiatives.

The statement comes in the backdrop of the recent controversy over the 'narcotic jihad' remark made by Pala bishop Mar Joseph Kallarangatt.

Pala Bishop, while addressing devotees at a church on September 9, had alleged that young girls were largely falling prey to "love and narcotic jihad" in Kerala and said that these tactics are being used to destroy non-Muslims. (ANI)

