Kerala CM announces online complaint service for women

He further informed that a nodal officer has been assigned to investigate and resolve complaints regarding dowry.In a series of tweets, he wrote, "Domestic Conflict Resolution Center in every district works online to resolve complaints on atrocities against women. Directed the DGP to enhance its operations and resolve the complaints received without delay. From now on, 'Aparajitha', the online service to resolve cyber crimes against women can be used to submit complaints on offences against women and domestic abuse too. Mail aparajitha.pol@kerala.gov.in or call 9497996992.""A state nodal officer has been assigned to investigate and resolve complaints regarding dowry. A woman SI will be assisting the nodal officer. Complaints can be submitted on phone to 9497999955. Exhort everyone to use this service effectively. Let's curb the social stigma!" he added.The Chief Minister also strongly condemned the "pompous show" of marriage system in the country and said that the "dowry system degrades our daughters as commodities"."As a society, we need to reform the prevailing marriage system. Marriage must not be a pompous show of the family's social status and wealth. Parents have to realise that the barbaric dowry system degrades our daughters as commodities. We must treat them better, as human beings," he wrote."A fair society is that which treats women and men as equals. In light of the recent horrifying incidents of domestic abuse, Kerala has decided to take more stringent measures to create a fair society. The Government and the people will stand together to end this injustice," added the Chief Minister.Taking a strong stand on the equal right of both the gender, Vijayan said awareness campaigns need to be initiated in this regard.He wrote, "Men must accept the truth that women are not inferior and that they have equal rights. Youth organisations need to initiate awareness campaigns. Parents should make conscious efforts to inculcate such progressive attitudes in their children. We have to nurture a new culture."He further assured that the state government will always stand by the cause and protect the rights of the people."Instead of fearing what the society would think, women facing domestic abuse need to raise their voice. The Government will stand by you and protect your rights. We will strengthen the already existing support systems and introduce innovative measures to provide assistance," he wrote on Twitter. (ANI)