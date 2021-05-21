Kerala CM assures efficient and transparent governance

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], May 21 (ANI): Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Friday said that the state government will be expanding e-Office and e-File to provide more efficient and transparent governance.



He also said that a global tender will be invited to implement this, which will be completed by 30 September.

"Governance will be made more efficient and transparent in Kerala by expanding E-Office and E-File. A global tender will be invited to implement this, which will be completed by 30 September," Kerala CM said in a tweet.

Earlier on Thursday, Vijayan was sworn in as Chief Minister by Governor Arif Mohammad Khan for the second term in office at a function in Thiruvananthapuram.

This is Vijyan's second consecutive term in office as the LDF won the polls again, breaking a four-decade pattern of power shifting between it and the UDF alternately.

The 76-year-old leader joined the Communist Party of India (Marxist) in 1964 and was elected as chief minister of Kerala for the first time in 2016. (ANI)

