Kerala CM assures internet connectivity, digital devices for all children

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], June 9 (ANI): Kerala Government will ensure digital education of all children in the state, especially the ones living in Tribal areas, said Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday.



Speaking at a high-level meeting held as part of ensuring online education for all students, the Chief Minister said, "Children's education should be continued without the digital divide. It is not possible to say how COVID will spread and upto what extent. So there should be a general prospect that digital education should continue. Like textbooks, a digital device is necessary for children to continue online education. There are students with digital devices and some do not."

"Education cannot be denied to those who do not have the device. There is also the problem of lack of network connectivity even though students have the device. Such problems exist in all districts. Those areas need to be identified. Steps should be taken to arrange connectivity in such places," he added.

Talking about the problems faces by children in Tribal areas, Vijayan said attempts will be made to use generators and solar power in areas that do not have proper electricity connectivity.

"Arrangements will be made for children to study on a colony basis. Liberal donations will have to be accepted to meet the financial obligation to purchase digital equipment for children. Financial assistance can be obtained from individuals, institutions, and corporations," he said.

The Chief Minister further informed that a special fund will be set up for this purpose, and the state government will request internet providers to provide service free of cost for the purpose.

"School PTAs should prepare the list of children who need assistance. Assistance can be obtained from alumni, philanthropists, expatriates, among other people. An extensive campaign should be launched for this," he said and directed the Chief Secretary to form a Secretary level committee to address the issues in online education. (ANI)

