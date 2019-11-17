Kerala CM comes under fire in politburo meet

New Delhi/Thiruvananthapuram, Nov 17 (IANS) Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan came under fire at the two-day politburo meeting that ended in Delhi on Sunday.

According to sources, Vijayan was at the receiving end after three politburo members came down heavily on him in the manner in which the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) was invoked against two young CPI-M workers in Kozhikode early this month.

Following the heavy criticism, Vijayan's explanation was that it was the police which resorted to this and appropriate action would be taken when it comes before the government, as it's the state government which has to give the final call for the UAPA charge.

But this explanation fell on deaf ears with three senior leaders expressing deep anguish, as it has been invoked in a state that's being ruled by the CPI-M. The meeting decided to take up this issue at the Central Committee meeting of the party scheduled to take place in the state capital in January. The two students of law and journalism, Allen Shuaib and Thaha Fazil both full time CPI-M workers, were arrested after the police recovered leaflets that supported the Maoists movement besides condemning the Union government's action in Jammu and Kashmir, from them. Incidentally, as soon as the news surfaced of the invoking of UAPA, party general secretary Sitaram Yechuri and his predecessor Prakash Karat condemned the use of UAPA which according to the party is a draconian one. The two youths are presently in judicial custody, with the Kerala High Court, now all set to give its orders on their bail pleas. A section in the party is upset with the way Vijayan has been carrying himself both in the party and in the government, but given the iron grip that he has over both, the displeasure continues to be in murmurs. After losing all but one of the 20 Lok Sabha seats in the polls, Vijayan had mellowed down, but he regained his posture, after the party was able to wrest three assembly by-election seats, from the Congress-led UDF, out of the six which went to the polls, recently.