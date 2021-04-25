Kerala CM condoles death of Justice Shantanagoudar

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], April 25 (ANI): Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on SUnday condoled the death of Supreme Court judge Justice Mohan M Shantanagoudar Shantanagoudar.



The chief minister took social media to pay tribute to Justice Shantanagoudar.

"Former Kerala High Court Chief Justice and sitting judge of the Supreme Court of India, Justice Mohan M Shantanagoudar had made seminal contributions in the administration of justice. He had left his indelible mark on our judicial system through several notable judgments delivered during his tenure both at the High Court and at the Supreme Court. It was his commitment to citizens' fundamental rights and personal liberty that truly set him apart," Vijayan wrote.

"At a time when our nation is facing a health emergency, Justice Shantanagoudar's judgement which said that hospitals have the duty to provide hostel facilities for nurses is worth mentioning. He observed that nurses help in the recovery of patients by being in the frontline of all hospital services. He noted that therefore, irrespective of their profit, hospitals are duty-bound to provide lodging for nurses. The fact that he considered the health sector as an essential public good, speaks volumes of his social commitment," he said.

The Kerala Chife Minister said Justice Shantanagoudar firmly believed in cherishing India's diversity. "To him, the principles of inclusion and integration were the foundations of our country. He spoke avidly against bigotry and hatred and promoted rationality and critical thinking, which our nation is in dire need of at this hour."

"Above all, Justice Shantanagoudar was an advocate of the fearlessness, impartiality and independence of the judiciary. In his untimely passing, we have lost a legal luminary. Kerala is privileged to have had him as our High Court's Chief Justice. I express my deepest condolences to his family, loved ones, and his colleagues of the Supreme Court," he added.

Justice Mohan M Shantanagoudar, 62 took his last breath at a private hospital in Gurugram on Sunday. He was admitted to the hospital after a chest infection. He had been elevated as a judge of the Supreme Court in February 2017. He became the Chief Justice of the Kerala High Court in September 2016, before being elevated as a judge in the apex court. (ANI)

