Kerala CM condoles demise of former chief of Sivagiri Mutt, Swami Prakashananda

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], July 7 (ANI): Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan condoled the passing of Swami Prakashananda, the former chief of the Sivagiri Mutt, who died at the age of 99 on Wednesday morning.



In his message, the Kerala Chief Minister said "the great saint Swami Prakasananda was the spiritual light of the Sree Narayana heritage."

"Swami Prakasananda's life was dedicated to the efforts of Sree Narayana Guru to realize the idea that there should be a glorious time when all human beings can live as brothers without any caste or religious hatred," he added.

Praising his contributions as chairman of the Sree Narayana Dharmasangham Trust, he said, "his life was dedicated to the propagation of the Sree Narayana philosophy and the growth of the Sree Narayana movement."

The Union Home Minister, Amit Shah also shared a tweet saying, "the Samadhi of Swami Prakasananda, the former head of Sivagiri Mutt, is very sad. He dedicated his life for the good of humanity. May Swamiji's thoughts and ideals motivate us to serve our motherland and humanity. Om Shanti."

Swami Prakashananda passed away at the Varkala Sree Narayana Mission hospital. His last rites will be held in Varkala at 5 pm today.

Swami Prakashananda had joined the Sivagiri Mutt at a young age and later became the head. During his tenure as chief, the annual Sivagiri pilgrimage became popular even in international circuits. (ANI)

