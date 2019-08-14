Kerala CM continues to name advisors amid financial crunch

Soon after taking over as Chief Minister in 2016, Vijayan invited criticism by appointing advisors in various fields including media, press, finance, law and development. Then he appointed an advisor for the police and an additional person to advise on media.

The latest appointment comes when A. Velappan Nair, a senior advocate, is already there to advise the government in the field of law. The state government also enjoys the services of the Advocate General, his deputy, and over hundreds of advocates.

Velappan Nair takes home Rs 1 lakh for his services. Also, barring one, all are getting a huge pay cheque. Earlier, Vijayan appointed A. Sampath, a three-time CPI-M Lok Sabha member who lost the 2019 polls by over one lakh votes, to liaison with the Centre. Sampath, given the Cabinet rank, incidentally assumed charge at Delhi on Tuesday. The only solace came when noted Harvard economist Gita Gopinath, appointed financial advisor much against the wishes of real Communists, quit last year after bagging the post of chief economist at the International Monetary Fund. Reacting to the appointment of a new advisor, two-time Congress Chief Minister Oommen Chandy: "People of Kerala are observing and watching all this. This new appointment comes at a time when the state is passing through difficult times." The Congress-led UDF is likely to soon come out with a detailed account of the state's finances as the state government is busy taking loans from wherever possible.