Kerala CM declares Kochi as dementia-friendly city

Kochi (Kerala) [India], October 17 (ANI): Declaring Kochi as 'Dementia-Friendly City', Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday inaugurated Dementia-Friendly District programme named Udbodh, a project by the Neuro Science of Cochin University of Science and Technology, Ernakulam district administration and Kochi Municipal Corporation. This is the first phase of the project.



The CM also inaugurated Dementia Clinics and Care Homes at the event.

The programme aims to create awareness about the rising condition of dementia in people, to improve the living condition of dementia affected people and to give training to relatives and caretakers of the patients, thereby bringing them to the mainstream of the society.

According to the programme, free psychological counseling, legal advice, clinical facilities and day care facilities will be provided to help the patients. Psychological counseling and legal advice will be available through the app and directly. Clinical facilities are available free of charge at the Dementia Clinic at the District Hospital.

In the next phase, the project will be extended to the municipalities and panchayats in the Greater Kochi region in collaboration with the district administration. In the third phase, the project aims to make Ernakulam a dementia friendly district by expanding the entire district.

In the inaugural function, CM Pinarayi Vijayan said, "It is the moral duty of the government to protect old age people after devoting a good part of their lives for the betterment of the country. The view of the old age people is an important indicator of the development of each region. That is why Kerala has placed special emphasis on geriatric care. Along with the comprehensive development of the projects put forward by the government, there was also a view to give special consideration to the weaker sections of the society.

As part of this, it was decided to set up old age-friendly wards in major hospitals in all districts. Geriatric health camps are also active at the sub-district level. Special training programs have also been launched to provide care to inpatients in need of long-term care and the elderly suffering from diseases such as dementia. There are also 'day homes' and 'evening homes' for the elderly. The Kochi Corporation is launching the Dementia Friendly Kochi project following these activities. In connection with this a day house is being set up for the care of dementia patients within the limits of Kochi Municipality. (ANI)

