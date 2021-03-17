Kerala CM has total assets worth Rs 54 lakh

Vijayan, who filed his nomination on Monday, submitted he has immovable assets worth Rs 51.95 lakh, including two plots with a house.

Kochi : Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has declared assets worth Rs 54 lakh while submitting his nomination for the April 6 assembly polls from the Dharmadam constituency in Kannur district.

He has movable assets valued at Rs 2.04 lakh including Rs 78,048.51 in his bank account in the SBI, Thalassery Branch, 1000 shares worth Rs 10,000 in Malayalam Communication Ltd and shares worth Rs one lakh at KIAL.

According to the affidavit, his total income is shown as Rs 2,87,860 for 2020-21.

His wife Kamala has Rs 5,47,803.21 in her account with the same bank and assets worth Rs 35 lakh.

The affidavit also shows that there are two pending cases against him including the SNC Lavalin case in which he was discharged by a special CBI court. The case is currently pending before the Supreme Court.

Leader of Opposition in the State Assembly, Ramesh Chennithala, who filed his papers from the Harippad segment in Alappuzha district, has declared assets worth Rs 1.23 crore including immovable assets valued at Rs 76,20,620.

He has movable assets worth Rs 47,26,091 including a car, an LIC policy and investments in shares and bonds.

His wife Anitha Ramesh has assets worth Rs 2,20,77,033 including movable assets worth 1,61,07,033.

The senior Congress leader has a liability of Rs 2,04,24,034 and total income at Rs 5,15,930 for the year 2020-21, besides eight cases pending against him.

Veteran Congress leader and former chief minister Oommen Chandy has submitted he has immovable assets worth Rs 3.41 crore and movable assets worth Rs 2.99 lakh.

In the affidavit filed for his candidature from Puthuppally constituency in Kottayam district, Chandy has also declared there are four cases pending against him and he has a liability of Rs 25,26,682.

The election commission's website shows that 222 candidates have filed nominations from various constituencies of the state since the process started on March 12.

The last date for submitting nominations for the 140 seats in the state assembly is on March 19. Scrutiny will take place on March 20 and the last date for withdrawal of candidature is on March 22.

The state will go to polls on April 6 and the results will be out on May 2.