Kerala CM not present to welcome Governor-designate

However, a few of his cabinet colleagues and officials turned up to receive Khan, who will be sworn in on Friday at the Governor's official residence by Chief Justice of the Kerala High Court Hrishikesh Roy.

Speaking to IANS, former two-time Chief Minister Oommen Chandy said it is a matter of courtesy to receive the Governor-designate as well as to send-off the Governor at the end of the gubernatorial term.

"On TV, I saw Vijayan seeing off P. Sathasivam who demitted his office, yesterday (Wednesday). As a matter of courtesy, the Chief Minister generally receives the Governor designate," Chandy said .

Vijayan, who is present in the state capital, also presided over the weekly cabinet meeting.