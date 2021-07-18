Kerala CM urges Malayalis in Europe to help flood-affected nations

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], July 18 (ANI): Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday urged the Malayali community in Europe to reach out and support the Western European nations affected by flooding.



"I appeal to the Malayalis in European countries to reach out and offer their support to people affected by floods," said Vijayan while addressing a press conference here.

He further mentioned the support from the Netherlands that Kerala received during the floods in the state. "Kerala is uniting to the flood-hit Western European countries in this current crisis. I request the Malayalis community in Europe to take an active part in relief work."

"The King of the Netherlands, Willem-Alexander, and his wife Queen Maxima visited us and we are always grateful for that," he said.

According to media reports, as many as 120 people have lost their lives, while several others have gone missing across Western Europe, which is facing extreme levels of the flood situation. (ANI)

