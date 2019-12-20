Kerala CM Vijayan assures safety of Malayalee journalists detained during CAA agitation in Mangaluru

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], Dec 20 (ANI): Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Friday said that all efforts will be made to ensure the safety of Malayalee journalists who went to report the news of protest against the Citizenship law in Mangaluru.

This comes after journalists from Kerala were detained on Thursday in Karnataka's Mangaluru city after the protest against newly-amended citizenship law turned violent.

Earlier in the day, Kerala DGP Lokanath Behra informed that Karnataka Director General of Police has assured him that the journalists detained during the protest will soon be released.Two persons were killed while 20 police personnel were injured after a protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act in Mangaluru turned violent yesterday.Following the unrest, the district administration ordered the suspension of internet services for 48 hours starting from 10 pm last night.Protests have intensified in several parts of the country after the Parliament gave the nod to the Citizenship Amendment Bill, 2019, which became an Act after getting assent from President Ram Nath Kovind.Section-144 was imposed in various parts of the state in view of the prevailing law and order situation.The Act grants Indian citizenship to refugees from Hindu, Christian, Sikh, Buddhist and Parsi communities fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh who entered India on or before December 31, 2014. (ANI)