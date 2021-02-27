Kerala CM Vijayan most popular with 72.92% respondents

New Delhi, Feb 27 (IANS) The anti-incumbency wave seems have marginal effect on the popularity of chief ministers of Assam, Kerala and West Bengal. According to an IANS CVoter survey, the chief ministers are popular amongst the people due to their performance: 58.27 per cent in Assam, 72.92 per cent in Kerala and 57.5 per cent in West Bengal.

The popularity of Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan is staggering in the state: 53.08 per cent people are very much satisfied with the performance of the CM. In Assam, 45.84 per cent expressed satisfaction with the performance of the chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal; and in West Bengal 44.82 per cent are very much satisfied with the performance of chief minister Mamta Banerjee. However, in Tamil Nadu merely 16.55 per cent respondents are very much satisfied with the performance of chief minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami and in case of Puducherry, only 17.48 per cent are very much satisfied with the performance of former chief minister V. Narayanasamy, who resigned recently after losing the trust vote.

According to the survey, in Assam 41.87 per cent are very much satisfied with the performance of the state government, 29.3 per cent are satisfied to some extent and 12.39 per cent are not satisfied at all. Net 58.78 per cent people are satisfied with the work of Assam government.

In Kerala, 45.35 per cent are very much satisfied, and 42.87 per cent are satisfied to some extent, and 11.7 per cent are not satisfied at all. Nett 76.52 per cent people are satisfied with Kerala government performance.

In West Bengal, 36.95 per cent people are very much satisfied with the state government performance, 33.65 percent are satisfied to some extent and 25.71 per cent are not satisfied at all. Nett 44.89 per cent people are satisfied with the West Bengal government performance.

For Tamil Nadu, merely 7.21 per cent people are very much satisfied with performance of the state government and 43.24 per cent are satisfied to some extent, and 31.47 percent are not satisfied at all. Nett 18.98 per cent are only satisfied with Tamil Nadu government performance.

In Puducherry, 41.09 per cent people are not satisfied with the performance of the government, 18.23 percent are very much satisfied, and 13.67 per cent are satisfied to some extent. 27 per cent people could not say anything on the performance of the government. Therefore, the net performance of the Puducherry government is minus 9.19 per cent.

