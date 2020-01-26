Kerala CM Vijayan visits family of Praveen Nair who was killed in Nepal tragedy

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], Jan 26 (ANI): Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Sunday visited the house of Praveen Krishnan Nair and Saranya Sasi, who were among the eight Malayalis who lost their lives due to asphyxiation due to gas leak at a resort in Nepal recently.



Vijayan reached the ancestral house at Chenkottukonam and met the parents of Praveen Krishnan Nair and Prasanna and offered his condolences.

Praveen and his family had gone to Nepal on a trip along with friends last Saturday where they died of carbon monoxide gas leak from a heater in their room at a mountainous resort in Nepal, reported Gulf News.

The dead bodies were brought to their ancestral house on January 24 and MPs and MLAs of many political parties among other people arrived to pay their respects with wreaths and flowers.

Local Police of Nepal had said that the deceased were part of a group of 15 people who arrived on a trip to Nepal and made a stop-over at Daman in Makwanpur district. (ANI)

