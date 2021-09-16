Kerala CM writes to Civil Aviation Minister for reducing airfares

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], September 16 (ANI): Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has written to Union Minister for Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia, expressing concern at skyrocketing airfares, especially of flights to the Gulf.



" After more than a year of unemployment, many are finding it difficult to afford these airfares that are being quoted now, which are often two or three times the usual rates. At this juncture, I request your immediate intervention to make the airfares affordable to all, especially the unskilled and semi-skilled workers, who form the majority of our Pravasis in the Gulf," he said in the letter.

Vijayan further said, "India's priority has been to secure the lives and livelihoods of our people and if more people are able to travel abroad at affordable airfare, then it will also mean that more money comes into India's exchequer by way of foreign language and will hasten the economic recovery of the country."

Earlier on August 27, Scindia wrote to Chief Ministers of Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Nagaland, and Odisha, requesting their personal intervention in expediting the matters for strengthening of aviation infrastructure in the state. (ANI)

