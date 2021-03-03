Kerala CM's son-in-law to contest for Assembly

His name now figures in the list of the CPI(M)'s Kozhikode district committee that was prepared after a meeting on Wednesday.

Thiruvananthapuram, March 3 (IANS) On expected lines, Mohammed Riyaz, son-in-law of Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is all set to be fielded by the CPI(M) from the Beypore Assembly seat in Kozhikode district.

This list will now be looked into at the state committee meeting to be held here on Wednesday.

Beypore seat, has been a stronghold of the CPI(M) and with his name now surfacing, sitting party legislator V.K.C. Mammed Koya, who won the seat in 2016 with a margin of over 14,000 votes, will bow out of the contest.

Riyaz, who hails from Kozhikode, rose in the CPI(M) through the student movement, and is presently the All India president of the youth wing of the CPI(M) - the DYFI.

Incidentally, in the 2009 Lok Sabha polls, Riyaz shocked the then Congress Lok Sabha candidate from Kozhikode, who lost the election by a slender margin of 838 votes.

Since then Riyaz's stock has been on the rise, and he has been a frontline leader in charge of the youth wing of the party. Last year he married the daughter of Vijayan -- Veena Vijayan -- at a solemn function at the official residence of Vijayan, here.

