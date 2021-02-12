Kerala company's automation solution to preserve puppetry

In an attempt to preserve the essence and beauty of a dying art form for the future generations, who can experience it as close to the real performance as possible, Inker Robotics has innovatively used technology and automation to successfully replicate puppetry.

Kochi, Feb 12 (IANS) Inker Robotics, a Kerala headquartered company engaged in the world of machines and robots has initiated a first of its kind automation program to preserve the 4,000-year-old performing art culture, puppetry.

The first live model of the automated process in Puppetry is on display at the District Heritage Museum in Palakkad, inaugurated by the Kerala State Government Archaeological Department.

With zero compromise on the traditional art form, the automation technology is designed to seamlessly mimic the puppet movements otherwise controlled by skilled hand movements.

The soul of puppetry is the skilled hand movements that control the puppets. It is played traditionally by 'Pulavar' accompanied with shadow light, sound, and songs.

Pulavar is the honourable title given to a scholar and performer who has extensive knowledge of 'Tholapavakoothu' -- the Shadow Puppetry of Kerala.

A typical performance usually has a group of seven people managing the puppets in cohesion to produce the narrative.

Rahul P. Balachandran, CEO, Inker Robotics said, the application of automation in trying to revive the art form from dying is one of the many examples that when innovatively used the benefits of automation is transformational.

"In the middle of a pandemic, a dedicated team of engineers at Inker Robotics studied this delicate art form along with the Pulavars and worked passionately to bring to life this art form. Utmost focus was placed on ensuring that the fluidity, delicateness, and authenticity of the experience are preserved at the highest level and, thereby adding to the complexity of the task. High end coding skills is a must-have for materialising such an idea to perfection," said Balachandran.

He also pointed out that in modern times, educationists all over the world have realised the potential of puppetry as a medium for communication and by bringing in such inclusion, one can bring back the age old way of interactive communication effectively for kids and thereby preserve the art form and make learning more interesting.

"We are confident that this initiative will inspire the upcoming generations as an example and motivation to come forward, learn coding and also understand in which all ways these skills can be adapted to real life applications and hacks.

"With the successful implementation of this project, we are confident that this will reignite the interest and revive the 4,000 year old art form that was part of folklore. Thousands of puppet masters who have enthralled and entertained people with their unmatched skills of storytelling using just strings to manipulate the puppets for several generations would appreciate our innovation that retains the authenticity of the original art form," added Balachandran.

--IANS

sg/dpb