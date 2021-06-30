Kerala: Cong MLA gets death threat, claims action he took as former home minister made him target

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], July 1 (ANI): Congress MLA and former Kerala Home Minister Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan on Wednesday claimed that he received an anonymous letter threatening to kill him and his family if they do not leave the country in 10 days.



Radhakrishnan, MLA from Kottayam and former Home Minister in the United Democratic Front (UDF) government in Kerala has taken the issue up with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

Speaking to media persons, he alleged that the letter was posted from Kozhikode to his MLA quarters and that he doubts those CPI(M) workers convicted for the murder of RMP leader TP Chandrasekharan when he was Home Minister of the state, were behind the death threat.

"Out of the TP Chandrasekharan Murder case convicts, one person is on bail and another person is on parole. If someone writes with such threatening intensity, they will be some people who have received severe blow due to my actions. I do not have any evidence as to who is behind it but it has to be probed. When I received the letter I complained to Kerala Chief Minister with a covering letter," said Radhakrishnan.

The Congress state leadership came out completely backing him and KPCC president K Sudhakaran and Opposition Leader VD Satheesan demanded a probe into the matter.

"He was the former Home Minister of Kerala. We seek a serious probe on the issue as to who will dare to threaten a former Home Minister and his family. It is criminals who are having a free run under the present government. He should be given police protection," said Satheesan.

Sudhakaran said Congress is taking the issue with seriousness because Radhakrishnan was the Home Minister when the accused in the TP Chandrasekharan murder case were convicted.

"These are persons who do dare to do anything. When ruled by criminals anything is possible," he alleged. (ANI)

