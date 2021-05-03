Kerala Congress (B) chairman R Balakrishna Pillai passes away

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], May 3 (ANI): Kerala Congress (B) chairman and former minister R Balakrishna Pillai passed away at a private hospital in his hometown in Kottarakara on Monday. He was 87.



Pillai had been hospitalised due to age-related ailments.

One of the founders of the Kerala Congress, Pillai had played an important part in forming the United Democratic Front (UDF) alliance in Kerala and served as minister of transport, excise and power in various ministers.

Later he left the UDF alliance and joined in Left Democratic Front (LDF).(ANI)

