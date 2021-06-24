Kerala continues to report high proportion of total Covid cases

Out of 54,069 new Covid cases registered on Wednesday, Kerala had 12,787 cases and on Thursday, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, in a statement, said that 12,078 people turned positive after 1,16,507 samples were sent for testing in the past 24 hours.

Thiruvananthapuram, June 24 (IANS) With daily Covid tallies in Kerala continuing to remain high, the state accounts for nearly a fourth of new cases reported across the country.

The test positivity rate stood at 10.37 per cent, after hovering around 10 per cent for the past few days.

Vijayan said that there were 99,859 active cases, while the day saw 11,469 people turn negative, taking the total cured to 27,41,436.

Another 136 people succumbed, taking the death toll to 12,581.

Across the state, there were 4,06,706 people under observation which included 26,147 in hospitals.

--IANS

sg/vd