Kerala continues to see low Covid positivity rate

Thiruvananthapuram, Feb 12 (IANS) Kerala on Friday saw its Covid positivity rate continue to be around 7 per cent as 5,397 new Covid cases were recorded from 74,408 tested in the past 24 hours.

A statement issued here by state Health Minister K.K.Shailaja also said that the day saw 5,332 people recover, taking the total cured to 9,25,871, while there were 63,961 active cases.