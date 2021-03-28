Kerala couple who did not take treatment for Covid succumb

The couple were identified as Ravindran, 62, from Kollangode in Palakkad district and working as the public relations officer in a private company, while his wife Vandana, 56, was the Vice Principal of a private educational institution. The couple did not have any children and were living alone in their flat.

Chennai, March 28 (IANS) A Keralite couple, who did not take treatment for Covid-19 despite their deteriorating health, succumbed after finally being taken to a hospital, by their neighbours.

Their relatives and friends used to keep in contact over telephone but even after the couple complained of weakness and fatigue, they did not consult a doctor.

Talking to IANS, neighbour Rajesh Menon said: "After we could not see them outside the flat for a couple of days, we searched inside and found them in a critical condition. We immediately took them to the hospital but unfortunately we could not save them."

The couple tested positive for coronavirus at the hospital but could not be saved.

Their last rites were held at a crematorium on Sunday evening.

