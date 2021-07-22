Kerala Covid TPR goes over 12%, 12,818 new cases recorded

Thiruvananthapuram, July 22 (IANS) Kerala continues to reel under Covid cases in Kerala as 12,818 new cases were detected from 1,03,543 samples tested in the past 24 hours, with the test positivity rate vaulting over 12 per cent, a state government statement said.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, in the statement, said 13,454 turned negative, taking the total cured in the state to 30,72,895, while the total active cases stood at 1,28,881