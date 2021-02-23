Kerala CPM members in Kovalam join BJP

Thiruvananthapuram, Feb 23 (IANS) Around 92 CPM members in Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday joined the BJP in the presence of Union ministers Prahlad Joshi and V. Muraleedharan, the lone Keralite in the Union Cabinet.
Among those who joined the BJP included five women and local leader M. Prabhakaran, a former Kovalam panchayat president.
The membership was handed over to these new members by Joshi, who was in the state capital to inaugurate the election campaign office of the state BJP.
The members belong to the Panavilla and Nellikunnu local committees in the Kovalam Assembly constituency.
--IANS
sg/kr