Kerala CPM members in Kovalam join BJP

Thiruvananthapuram, Feb 23 (IANS) Around 92 CPM members in Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday joined the BJP in the presence of Union ministers Prahlad Joshi and V. Muraleedharan, the lone Keralite in the Union Cabinet.

Among those who joined the BJP included five women and local leader M. Prabhakaran, a former Kovalam panchayat president.