Kerala police questions Sunny Leone's statement over cheating case

Kochi (Kerala): Kochi Crime Branch recorded the statement of actor Sunny Leone on Friday night over a complaint of financial fraud.



R Shiyas, a native of Perumbavoor, had lodged a complaint alleging embezzlement of Rs 29 lakh by the actor.

According to Crime Branch officials, a team from the unit met her and recorded her statement at Poovar in Thiruvananthapuram district, where she was shooting for a movie.

Shiyas gave the petition to the State police chief and later the police forwarded it to the Crime Branch.

In his petition, Shiyas alleged that Sunny Leone accepted Rs 29 lakh promising to participate in two programmes but failed to turn up.

