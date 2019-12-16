Kerala DGP warns of action, says strike call against CAA not as per rules

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala)[India], Dec 16 (ANI): Kerala Police said on Monday that requisite notice has not been given for a strike on Tuesday against the Citizenship Amendment Act and action will be taken as per the law if it is not withdrawn.

Kerala Director General of Police (DGP) Lokanath Behera said that according to a Kerala High Court directive, notice has to be issued seven days prior to a strike.

"This has not been followed. Since hartal is illegal, police have also issued a notice to the outfits who gave the call. If they go ahead, legal action will be taken," Behera said.He said police were fully prepared to handle any law and order issues in the state."We will ensure that common man will not face any inconvenience," he said.The strike has been called by organizations such as the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI), Welfare Party and Kerala Muslim Youth Federation. Mainstream political parties have distanced themselves from it.PK Kunhalikutti, General Secretary of Indian Union Muslim League, and Kanthapuram AP Aboobacker Musliyar, General Secretary of the All-India Jamiyyathul Ulema, have criticized the call for strike saying it would only help the BJP and weaken the stand of the Muslims.Meanwhile, Kerala Students Union (KSU) and All India Students' Federation (AISF) workers staged a protest at Thiruvananthapuram railway station on Monday against the Citizens Amendment Act and tried to block Bangalore Kanyakumari Island Express.The Act provides for citizenship to non-Muslim refugees of Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh who fled religious persecution and arrived in India until December 31, 2014. (ANI)