  4. Kerala Disaster Management Authority bans fishing over IMD's cyclone prediction

Source :ANI
Author :ANI
Last Updated: Thu, May 13th, 2021, 20:30:08hrs
Representative Image

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], May 13 (ANI): Acting on the India Meteorological Department's (IMD) warning to fishermen in Kerala over a cyclonic storm prediction, the State Disaster Management Authority on Thursday banned fishing on the coast till further notice.

As per the national weather forecasting agency, a low-pressure area over Southeast Arabian Sea and adjoining Lakshadweep area is likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm by May 16.
The IMD has issued a warning for fishermen to not venture into the sea till May 17.
As per IMD, the wind speed of 40-50 km per hour is likely to intensify to 70 km per hour on May 15 and may reach 80 km per hour by May 16. (ANI)

