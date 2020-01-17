Kerala doctor files complaint with police, IMA after 'jihadi threat' for supporting CAA

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], Jan 17 (ANI): A Kerala-based doctor has filed a complaint with the Indian Medical Association (IMA) and Cyber Cell of Kerala Police alleging that he is being targeted by 'jihadi' groups for supporting the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA).

Ranjit Vijayahari, a gastroenterology surgeon, told ANI: "Several doctors have faced gang attacks. Why I thought these people are 'jihadis' is their attitude on many national issues which are the same including support for terrorists. They can be seen supporting Afzal Guru, Ishrat Jahan and have been abusing Indian Army.""For supporting CAA, I am facing online attacks from jihadi groups. This includes the threats of professional isolation, asking doctors not to send referrals, warning and intimating patients about the political ideology of doctors, and spreading lies and demeaning respectable members of our association," he said.Vijayahari also said that he has filed a complaint attaching the screenshots of the social media posts to the police's cyber cell and IMA."There has been a series of discussions and debates regarding CAA and several issues which involve the country on social media platforms. In these discussions, I have been targeted for supporting CAA," he added."Those who targeted me through their profiles are also spreading hate messages against the Indian Army, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah," the doctor alleged.The CAA grants Indian citizenship to refugees from Hindu, Christian, Sikh, Buddhist and Parsi communities fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh, and who entered India on or before December 31, 2014. (ANI)