Kerala Education Minister releases first uniform sign language alphabet in Malayalam

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], September 30: Kerala Higher Education Minister Dr R Bindu released the first uniform sign language alphabet in Malayalam on Wednesday and said that it would bring a complete change in the life of hearing-impaired people.



She also promised to look into its use in special schools.

The alphabet has been developed by the Thiruvananthapuram-based National Institute of Speech and Hearing (NISH) in collaboration with the All Kerala Association of the Deaf.

"Discussions will be initiated with the General Education Department regarding the use of Malayalam alphabet in sign language in special schools across the state," the minister said while calling the alphabet a 'proud achievement'.

It is the result of the dedicated effort of NISH, taking into account the difficulties of the hearing-impaired, who communicate by making gestures with their hands in the air. Currently, English and Hindi have alphabets in sign language. The newly developed alphabet in Malayalam will open up immense possibilities for the community of deaf," she added.

Bindu further said that all potential technology to ensure physical and mental support to the hearing-impaired to enable them to lead a normal life would be used by the state government.

She also added that Kerala government will extend all support to NISH become a global institution.

Notably, the event coincided with the International Week of the Deaf observed in the last week of September.


