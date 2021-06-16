Kerala: Elephant falls into well, rescue efforts underway

The incident was first noticed on Wednesday morning when locals heard the cries of an elephant and found the elephant stuck in the well. They immediately informed the local authorities who swung into action.

Kochi (Kerala), June 16 (IANS) A rescue team of forest and police officials on Wednesday started operation to save a wild elephant which had fallen into a well in a private property near Kothamangalam about 70 kms from here.

The rescue team was also being helped by a large number of local people.

According to them, this happened at a place called Pinavoorkudy where wild elephants from the forest area often come into the human settlements and cause damage to the vegetation.

The locals said that on Tuesday night a herd of wild elephants had come into the area and this incident might have occurred when they were returning to the forest.

Those officials involved in the rescue efforts said they were confident that they would be able to take out the jumbo.

