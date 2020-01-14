Kerala files suit in SC against CAA

Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 14 (IANS) Kerala on Tuesday became the first state in the country to file a suit in the Supreme Court against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

The suit requests the apex court to declare the CAA as unconstitutional.

The suit has been filed under Article 131 of the Indian Constitution.

Article 131 states that the Supreme court is the guardian of the Fundamental Rights guaranteed under Article 14 which states that if there is any kind of violation of the fundamental rights, then one can go directly to the Supreme Court under Article 32 of the Constitution (this being a fundamental right too).

But when there is a dispute which arises between the States of India or between the State Government and the Union Government then it is the jurisdiction of the Supreme Court under Article 131 of the Constitution to resolve these disputes. Among the others who have already approached the apex court on this includes the Indian Union Muslim League - the second biggest party in the Congress-led United Democratic Front in Kerala and also Leader of Opposition Ramesh Chennithala.