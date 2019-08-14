Kerala floods: Death toll reaches 95, 59 missing

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], Aug 14 (ANI): At least 95 people died and 34 others sustained injuries in incidents related to heavy rain and floods since August 8 in different parts of Kerala.

Fifty-nine others are missing and efforts to trace them is underway, authorities said on Wednesday.



Torrential rains over the last few days have wreaked havoc in across the state and also caused several landslides. Malappuram is the worst hit with the highest death toll of 31.

As many as 1,239 relief camps are currently operational in the state.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has visited several cities to take stock of the flood situation.

Forecasting no relief, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday predicted "cloudy sky with a few spells of rain or thundershowers" for the next five days in the state. (ANI)

