Of the 3.34 crore Kerala population, Muslims account for 88.73 lakh. A large number of Muslims live in districts like Malappuram, Kozhikode, Kannur and Kasargode which are the worst flood affected areas.

Over 1,25 lakh people are living in relief camps. Hence, it was just the routine morning prayers for them.

Clerics across the state addressed the gathering at mosques and urged them to extend a helping hand to the flood victims.