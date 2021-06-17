Kerala girl who suffered injuries in lift collapse at RCC dies

Nadeera while being a bystander to her cancer stricken mother at the RCC on May 15 entered a non functional lift at the hospital which had no warning board kept and was left open.

Thiruvananthapuram, June 17 (IANS) After battling for her life for over a month, the 22-year-old Nadeera, a victim of callousness at Kerala's premier cancer institute -- Regional Cancer Centre (RCC), here, passed away in the wee hours of Thursday at the Medical College Hospital.

After entering the open lift, she fell down two floors and it was after a while that she was noticed and was taken to the nearby Medical College hospital and since then she has been under treatment.

The Kerala State Women's Commission member Shahida Kamal on Thursday sought a report from the RCC and demanded compensation from them to be paid to the family of Nadeera.

The State Human Rights Commission also has sought a report from the RCC.

--IANS

sg/skp/