Kerala gives free homeopathy tablets to kids ahead of schools' reopening

Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 25 (IANS) Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday inaugurated a state-level programme of distribution of free homeopathic preventive tablets to all school children as a precautionary measure against Covid-19 as all schools will be reopening from November 1.

"Homeopathic preventive tablets will be made available through special kiosks and dispensaries. This has been proved to be very effective as well. A special helpline has also been opened for all queries," he added.

Schools in the state have remained closed from the third week of March 2020.

The decision to distribute homoeopathic preventive tablets was first discussed between Education Minister V. Sivankutty and Health Minister Veena George and it decided to go ahead with it.

It has been decided that in the initial weeks of opening of schools that there will be no uniform and attendance will not be compulsory for school students.

The study curriculum in the first few weeks will be more of returning to schools and would centre around well-being and such related issues, with the regular curriculum being kept in abeyance for a while.

More decisions with regards on the exact nature of classes will be announced by an expert committee which is preparing the roadmap for it and for a while there will be only 25 per cent students attending classes with students coming to school in different shifts.

--IANS

sg/khz