Kerala gold smuggling case: SC notice to Sivasankar on ED's plea against bail

New Delhi [India], March 5 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Friday issued notice to former Principal Secretary to Kerala Chief Minister M Sivasankar, on the plea of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) challenging the Kerala High Court's decision to grant bail to Sivasankar in connection with the gold smuggling case.



A Bench headed by Justice Ashok Bhushan sought a response from Sivasankar and posted the matter for hearing after six weeks.

As the ED sought the stay on the High Court's order of granting bail to Sivasankar, the Bench said it was not needed as he is already out.

The ED, probing the money laundering angle in the case, has approached the top court against the High Court's order of granting bail to him saying Sivasankar was influential and his release would hamper the investigation into the case.

Sivasankar was arrested on October 28 last year after the Kerala High Court rejected his anticipatory bail petition.

The case relates to the smuggling of gold through diplomatic channels in Kerala. It had come to light after 30 kg of gold worth Rs 14.82 crore smuggled in a consignment camouflaged as diplomatic baggage was busted by the Customs in Thiruvananthapuram on July 5, 2019.

Apart from the ED, the National Investigation Agency and the Customs Department are investigating the case. (ANI)

