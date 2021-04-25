Kerala Governor condoles demise of SC judge Justice Shantanagoudar

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], April 25 (ANI): Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan on Sunday condoled the demise of Supreme Court judge Justice Mohan M Shantanagoudar.



"My heartfelt condolence on the sad demise of Justice Mohan M Shantanagoudar, former Chief Justice, Kerala High Court, and Judge, Supreme Court. May his soul attain Mukti " said Kerala Governor.

Earlier, President Ram Nath Kovind mourned the death of Shantanagoudar and said, "The demise of Justice Mohan M Shantanagoudar has caused deep sorrow. His sound contribution and caliber enabled him to serve as a judge at Karnataka and Kerala High Courts, and finally, the Supreme Court. He leaves behind a void in the legal fraternity. My condolences to his family."

63-year-old Shantanagoudar, a sitting Supreme court judge, passed away late Saturday evening. He was suffering from prolonged illness and was recently infected with pneumonia. (ANI)

