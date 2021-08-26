Kerala Governor moved by plight of Afghans, students

"Who comes to power there is an entirely different matter... what pains me more are the reports of the hardships and tortures the common masses of the country are undergoing there," Khan said.

Pune, Aug 26 (IANS) Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan on Thursday said he was shaken to the core by the plight of the people of Afghanistan in the wake of the recent political developments in that country.

He was addressing a delegation of stranded Afghan students including Ishaq Ghayoor, Wali Rahmani, Farzana Amiri, Rasheeda Shahabi here, at a meeting organised by NGO Sarhad President Sanjay Nahar with other personalities present.

The Governor, on a visit here, said he was particularly shocked by the pictures of a woman handing over her child to US troops merely to save his life, adding: "I am unable to find words to console them."

Khan assured to do his best to help the Afghan students facing various financial, visa and other issues in India and in Afghanistan by seeking assistance from the appropriate levels in the government.

Sarhad, along with Savitribai Phule Pune University, and other organisations and individuals are currently finalising plans to 'adopt' around 1,000 Afghan students by taking care of their lodging, boarding, university fees and other expenses till the situation normalises in their homeland, said Nahar.

