Kerala govt announces online quiz contest for school students as part of World Space Week

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], October 8 (ANI): Vimukthi Mission, which is spearheading a month-long anti-drug campaign in Kerala, is conducting a virtual quiz competition for high school and higher secondary students from October 8-10, as part of the World Space Week.



According to a statement issued by the State Excise Department, Vimukthi aims at creating a drug-free Kerala with the collaboration of anti-drug clubs in colleges and schools, the National Service Scheme (NSS), the State Library Council, voluntary organisations, youth and women organisations.

As per the statement, the participants for the 'Vimukthi Quiz Competition' have to answer the five questions being posted on the 'VimukthiKerala' Facebook page every day.

The first 50 participants, who send the correct answers to the three-day quiz, will get attractive prizes, the statement read.

As part of World Space Week Vimukthi Mission conducted a webinar on Friday, VSSC Scientist B Biju Prasad delivered a keynote address on the topic "Modern World and Space."

Around a thousand people including students and teachers attended the webinar. Vimukthi Mission CEO D Rajeev, IOFS Joint Excise Commissioner R Gopakumar, and Vimukthi District Manager were present in the meeting. (ANI)

