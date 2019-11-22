Kerala govt bans single use plastic from January 1

New Delhi: The Kerala government on Thursday decided to ban single use plastic products from January 1.

A decision in this regard was taken at a cabinet meeting chaired by chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

After considering the environmental and health issues related to mounting plastic waste, the government decided to ban the single-use-plastic products in the state from January 1, 2020, a government press release said.

Plastic carry bags and sheets, cooling films, plastic plates, cups, thermocol and Styrofoam-based fancy items and others have been banned.

Single-use plastic can be used only once before it is either thrown away or recycled and is mainly used by the food processing and food delivery, retailers for packaging and selling finished goods, pharmaceuticals and agriculture. "Single-use plastic cups, plates, spoons, forks, straws, stirrers, bowls, plastic flags, water pouches, juice packs, pet bottles (under 300 ml), plastic garbage bags, PVC flex materials, plastic packets, among others have been banned," Vijayan said. The government also decided to initiate legal action against those who defy the ban under the Environment Protection Act, 1986.