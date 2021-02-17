Kerala govt employees on poll duty warned against 'any bogus voting'

Speaking to the media, Meena said strict actions would be taken and there will be no leniency shown for officials who become part of bogus voting.

Thiruvananthapuram, Feb 17 (IANS) Kerala's Chief Electoral Officer Tikka Ram Meena on Wednesday warned state government officials against any kind of violation in their poll duties during the upcoming Assembly elections.

"Election officials should be 100 per cent impartial when engaged in election duties and if there is any behaviour or conduct which is against the rules, strict action will be taken and it includes suspension and prosecution," said Meena.

The Assembly polls in Kerala are expected to be announced soon and it could be held most likely in April, if not in May as the new government has to assume office latest by third week of May.

A delegation led by Sunil Arora, Chief Election Commissioner was in the state capital city last week and had wide ranging discussions with leaders of all registered political parties and the announcement of poll dates is awaited.

--IANS

sg/in