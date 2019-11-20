Kerala govt seeks re-investigation, re-trial of Walayar rape case

Kochi (Kerala) [India], Nov 20 (ANI): The Kerala government on Wednesday filed an appeal in the Kerala High Court seeking investigation to be conducted again in the Walayar rape case.

The state government also demanded that the trial in the case be initiated again.

The case relates to mysterious death and alleged sexual exploitation of two minor siblings at Walayar town in Palakad district in 2017. While one of them allegedly committed suicide, the second one was later found dead.



The post mortem examination had revealed that both the girls were subjected to sexual assault.

Contrary to this, a POCSO court in Palakkad had last month acquitted three accused -- V Madhu, Shibu and M Madhu -- in the case after the prosecution failed to establish their involvement in the crime.

Meanwhile, the state government on Monday removed the special public prosecutor as he could not present incriminating evidence against the accused which led to their acquittal. (ANI)

