  1. Sify.com
  2. News
  3. National
  4. Kerala govt sub-classifying minorities by providing merit-cum-means scholarship 'legally unsustainable': Kerala HC

Kerala govt sub-classifying minorities by providing merit-cum-means scholarship 'legally unsustainable': Kerala HC

Source :ANI
Author :ANI
Last Updated: Sat, May 29th, 2021, 04:30:07hrs
  • Facebook-icon
  • Twitter-icon
  • Whatsapp-icon
  • Linkedin-icon
Representative Image

Kochi (Kerala) [India], May 29 (ANI): Kerala High Court on Friday held that the action of the state government in sub-classifying the minorities by providing merit-cum-means scholarship cannot be legally sustained.

The Kerala government sub-classified the minorities by providing merit-cum-means scholarship at 80 per cent to Muslim community and 20 per cent to the Latin Catholic Christians and converted Christians.
The Division Bench headed by Chief Justice S Manikumar ruled that the benefits should be in proportion to the population of the various minorities.
The Court also asked to take the current census into account. (ANI)

  • Facebook-icon
  • Twitter-icon
  • Whatsapp-icon
  • Linkedin-icon

Latest Features