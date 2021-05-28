Kerala govt sub-classifying minorities by providing merit-cum-means scholarship 'legally unsustainable': Kerala HC

Kochi (Kerala) [India], May 29 (ANI): Kerala High Court on Friday held that the action of the state government in sub-classifying the minorities by providing merit-cum-means scholarship cannot be legally sustained.



The Kerala government sub-classified the minorities by providing merit-cum-means scholarship at 80 per cent to Muslim community and 20 per cent to the Latin Catholic Christians and converted Christians.

The Division Bench headed by Chief Justice S Manikumar ruled that the benefits should be in proportion to the population of the various minorities.

The Court also asked to take the current census into account. (ANI)

