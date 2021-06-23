Kerala govt to give Rs 20L to kin of girl who died in lift collapse

Thiruvananthapuram, June 23 (IANS) The Kerala government on Wednesday sanctioned Rs 20 lakh to the family of 22-year-old Nadeera, a victim of callousness at Kerala's premier cancer institute -- Regional Cancer Centre (RCC), when she fell two floors down after entering a non-functional lift which was left open.

The state cabinet which met here on Wednesday announced the compensation to the victim's family.

Nadeera while being a bystander to her cancer stricken mother at the RCC on May 15 entered a non functional lift at the hospital which had no warning board and was left open.

It was only after nearly two hours that she was located lying unconscious and since then she was under treatment, but last Thursday she breathed her last at the Medical College Hospital, here.

Nadeera is survived by his very young child and her husband and the Congress party here had demanded that her family be adequately compensated.

The Kerala State Women's Commission and The State Human Rights Commission had sought a report from the RCC.

The RCC is alleged to have hushed up the case by dismissing one staff from the electrical department.

--IANS

sg/skp/