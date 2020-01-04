Kerala Guv's preachings against dignity of Constitution: CPI(M)

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], Jan 4 (ANI): Communist Party of India (Marxist) Secretary, Kodiyeri Balakrishnan asked Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan to point out the wrongdoings of the state Assembly instead of criticizing them baselessly.

"Governor's preachings do not stand the dignity of the Constitution. He is saying the Assembly resolution is against the constitution. Can he point out what is the violation that the Kerala Assembly has done? Can he clarify that on what basis is he criticising the assembly proceedings? There have been several instances in the past when a resolution has been passed by the Kerala Assembly. Even then you had central governments and Governors," Balakrishnan's statement on Friday read."Governor Arif Mohammed Khan is behaving in ways that were not seen then. He is engaging in cheap politics," he added.Asserting that the Governor had no right to interfere in the proceedings of the state Assembly, the CPI(M) leader added that Khan was behaving like the "state BJP chief""It would have been nice if the Governor would have read parts of the 2016 Supreme Court judgement in the Arunachal case. The SC had ordered that Governor has no right to interfere in the proceedings of state Assembly. The state BJP chief role play of Governor is without understanding the Constitution, SC verdict, and laws of the land," his statement read.The Governor had on Thursday had said that the resolution passed by the Kerala Assembly against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act has "no legal or constitutional validity"."This resolution has no legal or constitutional validity because citizenship is exclusively a central subject. This actually means nothing," Khan told the media persons.The state assembly had on Tuesday passed a resolution seeking the withdrawal of the amended law.The law grants citizenship to Hindu, Sikh, Jain, Parsi, Buddhist, and Christian refugees from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh who came to India on or before December 31, 2014. (ANI)