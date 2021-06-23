Kerala has 24 per cent of country's new Covid cases

On Wednesday, 12,787 people turned Covid positive after 1,24,326 samples were tested in the past 24 hours and the test positivity rate stood at 10.29 per cent, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said in a release.

Thiruvananthapuram, June 23 (IANS) Covid cases are coming down in the country but Kerala continues to have 24 per cent of new cases, as statistics, released on Wednesday, showed that of 50,848 cases nationwide, the state alone accounted for 12,617.

There were 150 Covid deaths, taking the toll to 12,445.

The day also saw 13,683 people turning negative, taking the total cured to 27,29,967, while the state presently has 99,390 active cases.

Last year, both Vijayan and then state Health Minister K.K.Shailaja used to take credit for the accolades that were receiving on how Kerala has been tackling Covid and both used to address the media nearly every day.

But since the second Vijayan government assumed office, new Health Minister Veena George, is rarely seen in public domain, and Vijayan also rarely addresses the media on the topic.

--IANS

sg/vd