Kerala has enough oxygen production; supplying oxygen to other states, says official

He also said that the state supplies oxygen to Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Lakshadweep.Venugopal told ANI the estimated oxygen supply required for the coming days, "On April 30, we expect the COVID-19 patients in Kerala to consume 56.35 metric tonnes of oxygen and non-covid patients, 47.16 metric tonnes. When we analyse the last three days, our estimated consumption is less than the actual. We anticipated around 31.60 metric tonnes on April 18, But it was only 29.58, so it is one metric ton less consumption".He said that in the last few days, the consumption of medical oxygen in Kerala has increased from 66 to 75 metric tonnes. "That is a worrying factor. But we are well equipped for any eventuality."He further said, "Today, Kerala is having a storage of 501 metric tonnes of medical oxygen whereas the demand is only 74.25 metric tonnes. The oxygen plant at Palakkad has capacity storage of 1000 metric tonnes. That is enough for us."Further shedding light on the production capacity of various plants in Kerala, he said: "The production capacity of the plant in Palakkad is 149 metric tonnes per day. They are now producing 147. They are having a storage of 1000 metric tonnes. Kerala Minerals and Metals is producing 6 metric tonnes per day and they have a storage of 50 metric tonnes. The Praxair Linde is having a 50 metric tonne storage which they are sourcing from Tamil Nadu. So that storage is also available and they are supplying directly to hospitals. So at present, we are having a storage of 1,100 metric tonnes and production capacity is 155 metric tonnes per day. I am sure that in the coming days this will suffice our oxygen consumption."He said that Kerala supplies oxygen to Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Lakshadweep. "For the last seven days, we are supplying at an average of 72 metric tonnes of medical oxygen to Tamil Nadu and 36 metric tonnes to Karnataka. We are supplying to Lakshadweep also," he said.Venugopal said that Kerala is one of the first states in India which started oxygen monitoring. "We started this oxygen monitoring since March 2020. We were able to have a sufficient quantity of oxygen all these days even during this peak of the COVID-19 crisis. We are ensuring that we will be able to supply even if the demand increase in the coming days. There are 32 hospitals in Kerala where they are having bulk oxygen facility. They are also having sufficient quantity.""If you compare the total consumption of oxygen, what we see is that in Kerala, non-COVID-19 patients consume more oxygen than COVID-19 patients... But in the last seven days, there is an increase in the consumption of oxygen by coronavirus patients. But we are ready for any eventuality. All the 23 plants are working 24x7."Venugopal pointed out that, "Central allotment is not there for Kerala as of now because we have enough production and we have the capacity." (ANI)