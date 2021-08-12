Kerala HC asks Cardinal Alencherry to face trial in land scam

Kochi, Aug 12 (IANS) Cardinal of the Syro-Malabar Catholic Church Mar George Alencherry on Thursday suffered setback when the Kerala High Court asked him and a few others to face trial in an alleged land scam which is believed to have caused a huge loss to the Church.

Incidentally the lower court had passed the verdict asking him and others involved in the land deal to face trial and it was against this Alencherry approached the High Court seeking to quash the lower court verdict.