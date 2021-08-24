Kerala HC asks Centre to explain why 84 days wait for Covishield

Kochi, Aug 24 (IANS) The Kerala High Court on Tuesday asked the Centre to explain why there is a gap of 84 days for second dose of Covishield vaccine.

The court also asked if it was possible to reduce the time gap if vaccines are sourced by parties themselves.

The court made this remark when hearing a petition filed by the Kitex group of companies which pointed out that initially the time frame for taking the second dose of Covishield was 45 days.